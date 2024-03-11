Star Watch: Finding brilliant and colorful details of the Orion Nebula

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Located just below Orion’s belt in the familiar constellation named by the ancient Greeks is a region of dust and gas where stars are forming. It falls within a grouping of stars often referred to as the “sword” of Orion. NASA tells us this feature, known as the Orion Nebula, is 1,500 light-years away but is still the closest, large star-forming region to Earth.