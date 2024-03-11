Pennsylvanians win at turkey-calling ‘Super Bowl’

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Van Cise, of Brookville, Pa., added to his legendary status and cemented his reputation as the greatest competition turkey caller of all time, winning his ninth National Wild Turkey Federation Grand National Calling Championships Senior Division title last month.