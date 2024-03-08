‘Pretty good’ spring season expected for Michigan hunters with turkey numbers holding steady

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Michigan turkey hunters can expect a spring hunting season very similar to last year according to DNR Turkey Specialist Adam Bump. Although the Department of Natural Resources’ 2023 turkey harvest report was not yet available at press time, Bump said he didn’t expect much of a change in the harvest or hunter participation than that of the 2022 season. In 2022, 76,547 spring turkey hunters combined to kill as estimated 32,461 bearded turkeys for a 42% success rate according to the DNR’s report from that season.