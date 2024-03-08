Jeremiah Haas: Catering to youth hunters can help them build confidence

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Youth turkey season begins March 30 in Illinois – Easter weekend. While this is likely to complicate things with church and travel plans, getting an eventful, encouraging hunt put together for your young one is always more work than hunting for yourself. However, the rewards of such hunts are significantly more meaningful than our own hunts, too.