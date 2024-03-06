Some “hard feelings” come with Minnesota DNR changes to record fish program

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Minnesota DNR unveiled its revamped state record fish program, and the changes include relegating pre-1980 records to a new “noncertified” category. That includes the longstanding state record 17-pound, 8-ounce walleye that Hermantown’s Leroy Chiovitte caught on the Seagull River on the Sunday of fishing opener, May 13, 1979. That fish and 10 others will move to non-certified historical records, so current anglers now have the opportunity to catch and establish new “certified” state records for those 11 species.