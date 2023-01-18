Joe Fellegy: Questioning proposed changes to the Minnesota DNR’s record-fish program

Editor’s note: Columnist Joe Fellegy has some questions of himself regarding possible changes to the DNR’s record-fish program.

Q: Why do you have mixed feelings about the DNR’s plan to update the Minnesota record-fish program?

A: I believe the DNR is right to modernize the record-fish program, especially the catch-and-release record requirements, and also the certified weight aspect of the regular keep-and-kill record requirement. We’ll see how that all plays out.

Q: But you have reservations about what? The pre-1980 “historic record” part of the revamp?

A: Yep. My concern is that the DNR will keep some “historic records” whose record status is doubtful, even suspicious.

Q: Please explain. And did you ever get deep enough into this topic to be knowledgeable about those old record fish?

A: I was obsessed with Minnesota’s big and record fish when putting together “Classic Minnesota Fishing Stories: A Rare Collection of First-hand Accounts, Anecdotes and Reports” before 1980. Along with stories from guides, bait shop operators, and outdoor personalities, that book included a “lunker roster” of all-time biggest Minnesota fish. I went through DNR (Minnesota Conservation Department back then) files and many other sources.

Q: So you put that book together before Minnesota’s DNR required that state-record keeper fish be weighed on a state-certified scale (1980), and before Minnesota, much later, had a release record program?

A: I support the requirement that to qualify for a state record, the fish must be weighed on a state-certified scale. And, yes, fishing ethics and values change, so I also support the catch-and-release program, including the length measurement.

And anglers fishing on Minnesota waters should know that the release program, which now has only four species, will increase significantly – six species per year from 2024 to 2026. Now, the only four species that qualify for release records are muskies, northern pike, lake sturgeon, and flathead catfish.

Q: What are the six-per-year species additions to the catch-and-release record list?

A: The DNR plans to add the following species, six per year, to the release list that now includes only four. 2024: blue sucker, bowfin, channel catfish, freshwater drum (sheepshead), shovelnose sturgeon, and tiger muskie. 2025: bigmouth buffalo, lake trout, largemouth bass, rainbow trout, smallmouth bass, and smallmouth buffalo. 2026: brook trout, brown trout, longnose gar, sauger, shortnose gar, and walleye.

The DNR will establish minimal lengths so anglers know what fish qualify for release-record entry.

Q: And what about the dozen species that qualified for record status before 1980? Are they still in the mix?

A: Yes, of course. But anglers now must weigh these fish on certified scales. Compared with the old, pre-1980 days, it’s a new game for black crappie, bluegill, brown bullhead, channel catfish, coho salmon, common carp, flathead catfish, lake trout, northern pike, smallmouth bass, walleye, and yellow perch.

Q: Your vintage book’s “Lunker Lists,” by species – walleyes, muskies, northern pike, crappies, bluegills, largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, lake trout, brown trout, rainbow trout, brook trout, and mud cats – often have many details for individual fish. Where did you get all that info?

A: Whether the fish was caught in a DNR fish trap or, most often, by a sport-fishing angler, I got much info from the old DNR “big fish” files in St. Paul. There were other sources, too, like contest results and newspapers. I recently counted the fish, with details, in that old book’s Minnesota Lunker List. Here’s the count: walleyes (11), muskies (10), northern pike (seven), crappies (nine), bluegills and sunfish (eight), largemouth bass (nine), smallmouth bass (five), lake trout (15), brown trout (five), rainbow trout (five), brook trout (three), mud cats (three).

Q: That vintage book has more than 40 storytellers from across Minnesota. Many tell multiple stories. Yet, you include only three record fish stories – Art Lyons’ 54-pound muskie, which became a record in 1976, 19 years after the catch; Gustav Herman (G. H.) Nelson’s record lake trout from 1955; and LeRoy Chiovitte tells about catching his 17-pound, 8-ounce 1979 record walleye. Why so little storytelling by record-fish catchers?

A: Well, like DNR folks and others today, I share some distrust and skepticism. Before 1980 and the requirement to weigh harvested potential record fish on certified scales, who and what do you trust?

For example, Frank Ledwein was a commercial fisherman who supposedly caught a 55-pound, 5-ounce common carp from Clearwater Lake in Wright County on July 10, 1952. Did Mr. Ledwein really catch that big carp while angling?

Harold “Curly” Lehn, longtime pro angler and Bemidji-area guide, claimed he caught his 10-pound, 2-ounce “state record” largemouth bass in Prairie Lake, Itasca County, on June 28, 1961. As I write in the book’s Lunker List, “There is no record of a Minnesota weigh-in, press coverage, or contact with Minnesota Conservation Department officials in the weeks following this supposed catch. Was Curly Lehn’s so-called Minnesota record largemouth actually caught in Minnesota? Some southern state like Florida?

Q: So your book contains detailed stories about Art Lyon’s record muskie, LeRoy Chiovitte’s record walleye, and G. H. Nelson’s record lake trout. You trust all three?

A: I do believe those three anglers legitimately caught their old Minnesota records. But the DNR can open up these three species in its revamp of the state’s record-fish program.

I trust that G. H. Nelson caught his big lake trout while trolling on Lake Superior. He had it weighed in three places – 47.5 pounds on a commercial fisherman’s scale at Hovland, 43.5 pounds at Midway Service Station in Grand Marais, and 38 pounds at Corrie’s Contest in Minneapolis the day after the catch.

Field and Stream magazine accepted the 43.5-pound weight. But what did Nelson’s big “record” lake trout really weigh? Who knows?