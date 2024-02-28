Minnesota anglers eagerly awaiting Rainy River season with early spring feeling likely

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Spring hasn’t quite sprung along the U.S.-Canadian border, but an unseasonably warm winter has anglers “giddy with anticipation,” as one official put it, for the early spring walleye and sauger season to open on the Rainy River. That’s because the river is known for its huge walleyes during its special spring season, which attracts anglers from throughout Minnesota and across the Midwest.