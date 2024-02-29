Wolf management, shotgun zone elimination for deer, walleye stocking enter legislative fray in Minnesota

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

With the first committee deadlines about a month away for the state Legislature, there are have been plenty of bills discussed in committees along with others recently introduced. This week, the focus shifted to bills about wolf management, shotgun zone elimination, and walleye stocking. The Minnesota DNR also had a few bills introduced for its lands bill, electronic licensing system bill, and its policy and technical bill.