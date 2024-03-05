Search
Tuesday, March 5th, 2024
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Tuesday, March 5th, 2024

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Leaders from Illinois DNR, Amateur Trapshooting Association gather at World Shooting Complex to acknowledge importance of 10-year deal

Shown from left to right at the World Shooting Complex are Sparta Mayor Jason Schlimme; Randolph County commissioners Marc Kiehna and David Holder; ATA Executive Director Lynn Gipson; ATA President Billy Cook; DNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie; State Sen. Terri Bryant; former State Rep. Dan Reitz; WSRC Executive Director Skip Klinger; and Sparta City Manager Cory Rheinecker. (Photo courtesy of DNR)

Sparta, Ill. — In celebration of the contract renewal between the Amateur Trapshooting Association and Illinois DNR, state and local officials and leaders from the ATA met at the World Shooting and Recreational Complex.

DNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie thanked the leaders from the ATA and state who worked on the contract, which ensures that the ATA will continue to host the Grand American Trapshooting Championships and AIM Youth Trapshooting Championships in Sparta through 2036.

The 10-year deal is the first extension between the state and ATA since the trapshooting organization first made Sparta its home in 2006. The meeting was also attended by former State Rep. Dan Reitz, who was instrumental in the construction of the complex.

MORE COVERAGE FROM ILLINOIS OUTDOOR NEWS:

Man faces multiple charges involving illegal take of deer in Illinois’ Ogle, Lee counties

Tracking of bluebills in Illinois study looks to help solve mysterious decline

Upper Mississippi River Refuge set to celebrate 100 years

Renewal of the contract coincided with the hiring of Skip Klinger as shooting complex director.

The Grand American features more than 20 events and attracts more than 5,000 competitors and spectators from across the globe annually.

“We look forward to the continuation of our relationship with DNR for many more years as we work together to promote this event and this tremendous facility,” said ATA Executive Director Lynn Gipson.

The 2024 Grand American is set for July 31 to Aug. 10. More than 4 million targets will be thrown during the event.

(Story by Travis Lott / The County Journal)

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2024Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?