Leaders from Illinois DNR, Amateur Trapshooting Association gather at World Shooting Complex to acknowledge importance of 10-year deal

Sparta, Ill. — In celebration of the contract renewal between the Amateur Trapshooting Association and Illinois DNR, state and local officials and leaders from the ATA met at the World Shooting and Recreational Complex.

DNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie thanked the leaders from the ATA and state who worked on the contract, which ensures that the ATA will continue to host the Grand American Trapshooting Championships and AIM Youth Trapshooting Championships in Sparta through 2036.

The 10-year deal is the first extension between the state and ATA since the trapshooting organization first made Sparta its home in 2006. The meeting was also attended by former State Rep. Dan Reitz, who was instrumental in the construction of the complex.

Renewal of the contract coincided with the hiring of Skip Klinger as shooting complex director.

The Grand American features more than 20 events and attracts more than 5,000 competitors and spectators from across the globe annually.

“We look forward to the continuation of our relationship with DNR for many more years as we work together to promote this event and this tremendous facility,” said ATA Executive Director Lynn Gipson.

The 2024 Grand American is set for July 31 to Aug. 10. More than 4 million targets will be thrown during the event.

(Story by Travis Lott / The County Journal)