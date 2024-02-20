Accomplished shooter takes top job at World Shooting Complex in Illinois

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The new executive director of the World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Sparta is one who not only has extensive experience in shooting sports, but also has experience in operating large shooting facilities. Skip Klinger was hired to replace former director Lauren Dunn, who resigned last year.