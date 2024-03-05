Man faces multiple charges involving illegal take of deer in Illinois’ Ogle, Lee counties

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

An Ogle County bowhunter who allegedly harvested six deer from a nature preserve in Lee County, Ill., could be facing heavy fines and up to 10 years in prison. In all, Brandon Scott Miller, 30, of Oregon, Ill., faces more than 20 counts of illegal hunting activity in Ogle and Lee counties from September 2023 to December 2023.