Pennsylvania man convicted in drone deer recovery sting intends to appeal

A Pennsylvania man who uses drones to try to locate wounded deer shot by hunters so they can retrieve their carcasses has been convicted of violating state hunting laws. Joshua Wingenroth, 35, of Downingtown, plans to appeal the verdicts handed down Feb. 22 by Lancaster County District Judge Raymond Sheller. The case apparently marked the first time anyone has been cited and tried in Pennsylvania for using a drone to recover a dead game animal and it hinged on whether Wingenroth was involved in hunting as defined by state law.