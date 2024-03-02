Episode 477 – Get-out-the-lead bills, fishing Clear Lake, Iowa, March trout fishing, sportshow season, and resurgent lever-action rifles

This week’s Outdoor News Radio kicks off with host and Managing Editor Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman analyzing bills in the state House and Senate that would ban a wide array of lead fishing tackle and ammunition. Then Deer and Turkey Classic Show Promotor Eric Meyer drops in to talk about next weekend’s annual show, March 8-10. Kevan Paul from Clear Lake, Iowa, joins the program to talk up fishing opportunities on the versatile lake just south of the Minnesota border (where the walleye season doesn’t close!). Tony Peterson visits for the second week in a row, this week to talk about trout fishing during this balmy March and outlook for 2024 spring turkey hunting. Wrapping up the show with Rob, Tim Lesmeister talks about the number of lever-action rifles at this year’s Shooting, Hunting, Outdoor Trade Show as well as newsie topics like the recent NRA ruling and the latest batch of Asian carp caught on the Mississippi River downstream from Winona.