This week’s Outdoor News Radio kicks off with host and Managing Editor Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman analyzing bills in the state House and Senate that would ban a wide array of lead fishing tackle and ammunition. Then Deer and Turkey Classic Show Promotor Eric Meyer drops in to talk about next weekend’s annual show, March 8-10. Kevan Paul from Clear Lake, Iowa, joins the program to talk up fishing opportunities on the versatile lake just south of the Minnesota border (where the walleye season doesn’t close!). Tony Peterson visits for the second week in a row, this week to talk about trout fishing during this balmy March and outlook for 2024 spring turkey hunting. Wrapping up the show with Rob, Tim Lesmeister talks about the number of lever-action rifles at this year’s Shooting, Hunting, Outdoor Trade Show as well as newsie topics like the recent NRA ruling and the latest batch of Asian carp caught on the Mississippi River downstream from Winona.
Episode 477 – Get-out-the-lead bills, fishing Clear Lake, Iowa, March trout fishing, sportshow season, and resurgent lever-action rifles
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
University of Wisconsin study shows walleyes struggle with changes to spring thaw
Walleyes, one of the most sought-after species in freshwater sport fishing in the Midwest, are also struggling to survive in
Wisconsin Natural Resources Board hears 2023’s deer hunt rundown
The Wisconsin DNR’s final report for the 2023 deer season showed an 11% overall reduction in harvest from 2022, although
Coyote hunting broken down into basics
Coyote hunting is familiar in some ways, unique in others. It can be a blend of skills learned from other