Minnesota Mixed Bag: Deer and Turkey Classic coming to Canterbury Park

The 2024 Minnesota Deer and Turkey Classic is set for Canterbury Park in Shakopee, March 8-10. Don’t miss this chance to take in a seminar from Melissa Bachman, Barry Wenzel, or Pat and Nicole Reeve, have your whitetail antlers scored by Minnesota Official Measurers and see some of the biggest antlers from the state on display, see a world slam of turkeys, and take the youngsters through the “kids zone.”