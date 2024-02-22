Search
Thursday, February 22nd, 2024
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Thursday, February 22nd, 2024

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Minnesota High School Clay Target League slams new lead ammo prohibition bill

Rep. Patty Acomb, DFL-Minnetonka, is the chief author for HF 3813, which prohibits lead ammunition and tackle and requires nontoxic ammunition and tackle. The Minnesota State High School Clay Target League expressed its concerns for the bill in a press release on Feb. 20. (Photo courtesy of Minnesota House of Representatives)
The Minnesota State High School Clay Target League (MSHSCTL) issued a statement this week citing its unease with new legislation in St. Paul that would prohibit lead ammunition and require nontoxic ammunition for school shooting sports. House File 3813, authored by Rep. Patty Acomb, DFL-Minnetonka, and Senate File 3792, authored by Sen. Jennifer McEwen, DFL-Duluth, would prohibit lead ammunition and require nontoxic shot for the shooting sports league at practices, competitions, training, and other events. The HF3813 and SF3792 bills also include details related to all Minnesota hunters and anglers.
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2024Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?