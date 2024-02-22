Minnesota High School Clay Target League slams new lead ammo prohibition bill

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Minnesota State High School Clay Target League (MSHSCTL) issued a statement this week citing its unease with new legislation in St. Paul that would prohibit lead ammunition and require nontoxic ammunition for school shooting sports. House File 3813, authored by Rep. Patty Acomb, DFL-Minnetonka, and Senate File 3792, authored by Sen. Jennifer McEwen, DFL-Duluth, would prohibit lead ammunition and require nontoxic shot for the shooting sports league at practices, competitions, training, and other events. The HF3813 and SF3792 bills also include details related to all Minnesota hunters and anglers.