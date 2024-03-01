Follow these five rules of shed-hunting etiquette

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Shed hunting in Minnesota is still blissfully unregulated. Meanwhile, some Western states now have seasons and even require completion of an online ethics course or the purchase of a conservation stamp prior to shed hunting. No kidding! Still, there are rules here – some legal and some moral obligations – that we should observe when searching for antlers.