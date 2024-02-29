Ron Steffe: Senators say Pennsylvania Game Commission has enough state game lands … I say bull!

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

I was immediately drawn to a recent front-page story in Pennsylvania Outdoor News. After Bryan Burhans, Pennsylvania Game Commission executive director, delivered the commission's annual report to the State Senate Game and Fisheries Committee, two state senators on the committee asked him a couple of questions.