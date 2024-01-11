Will North Dakota fishing stay hot in 2024 after what was called a record-breaking 2023 open-water season?

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The open water fishing in North Dakota in 2023 was record breaking according to Greg Power, fisheries division chief, and hard water anglers were eager to see if the winter fishing would stay hot. “It was incredible how many calls we got … a lot of positive things were said about the walleye fishing in North Dakota in 2023,” Power said. “And it wasn't any one water."