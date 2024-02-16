Minnesota’s Mille Lacs Lake sees 10% decrease in total harvest quota

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Mille Lacs Lake fisheries advisory committee (MLFAC) met on Tuesday, Feb. 15, to discuss open water regulations for the lake and 2024’s allowable walleye harvest level. That level is down from last year. The new safe allowable walleye harvest for state anglers and the Ojibwe bands is 157,500 pounds, down 10% from last year’s 175,000 pounds. Of that total, the state’s allocation is down from 100,300 pounds last year to 91,500 pounds this upcoming year, a 9% decrease.