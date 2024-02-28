Could Kiskiminetas River gator have survived even mild Pa. winter?

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

If only alligators could talk. It might solve the mystery of how a reptile presumed to be Neo – a juvenile that went missing in Westmoreland County, Pa., last summer – has spent the past seven months in the wild. If it is Neo, the young gator reappeared, a little worse for wear, near the Kiskiminetas River in Westmoreland County in early February.