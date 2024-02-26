Try Bedford County’s Yellow Creek for trout in Pennsylvania

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A tributary of the Raystown Branch of the Juniata River, Yellow Creek in Bedford County is a free-flowing limestone-influenced stream that can provide great opportunities for trout and a few other species.