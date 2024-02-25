Jeremiah Haas: Shed hunting helps keep track of my old friend ‘Blade Runner’

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Working and playing in the outdoors is a real blessing for those of us who are able to do it on a regular basis. And while fall successes in the field bring pictures, meat and a lot of joy, finding those spring jewels also can evoke similar emotions.