Tips to manage your land for wild turkeys

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The past few years have seen some peaks and valleys in turkey numbers across the Great Lakes states. Could management practices employed by small property owners give turkeys a boost? This scribe reached out to the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) to find out. Clayton Lenk, NWTF district biologist for Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin offered to help, and together we devised a short list of management practices you can use to benefit turkeys.