Survey: Many Illinois farmers in CRP would still employ conservation without payments

A recent Illinois Natural History Survey study of attitudes about land conservation found that Illinois farmers view themselves as stewards of their land, balancing conservation with earning a profit. Nearly half of farmers surveyed said they would use conservation practices even without compensation from federal programs.