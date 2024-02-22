Increasing number of unusual birds spotted in Pennsylvania lately

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Earlier this month I traveled to Cumberland County, Pa., hopefully to see and photograph an unusual bird – a limpkin. If you have never heard of a limpkin, you aren’t alone. Limpkins are native to Florida, Central and South America. With the help of a local photographer and Facebook friend, I was able to locate the limpkin feeding along Conodoquinet Creek in suburban Mechanicsburg.