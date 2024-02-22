Gretchen Steele: Spring planning for planting native plants in your garden

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Spring is nature's way of saying, "Let's party!" And what better way to celebrate the arrival of this vibrant season than by planning your garden with native plants? There's something magical about native flora – they not only add beauty to your surroundings but also support local ecosystems and wildlife. So, grab your gardening gloves, and let's dive into the beautiful world of planning for planting native plants in your spring garden.