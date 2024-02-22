Gear & Gadgets: Get ready for turkey season, and much more

ALPS OUTDOORZ INTRODUCES GRAND SLAM TURKEY VEST

The Grand Slam Turkey vest is the ultimate turkey vest on the market today. Featuring state-of-the-art features such as the “sit anywhere” kickstand frame, thick padded fold away seat, a smartphone sleeve that allows you to use your phone while it’s still in the pack, and a removable diaphragm call pocket, among many others, this vest delivers.

Other features include shell loops, H2O compatibility, side compression straps, two water bottle pockets, detachable shoulder straps, and a protective and silent box call pocket.

For more information on other hunting gear, visit www.alpsoutdoorz.com.

PISCIFUN SHOWCASES ICE FISHING CARBON X 500/1000 REEL & ROB COMBO

ICX FOCUS Ice Fishing Rod Product details: Easy Bite Detection Titanium Tip: Detect the most subtle bites from finicky Panfish! Tailored Material Choice: Choose from premium PU or lightweight EVA handles for optimum comfort. Lightweight Hybrid Carbon Fiber Blank: Experience incredible sensitivity and control through the Ice! Distinctive Design: Available in multiple colors so you can mix and match your gear with our stylish selection.

Carbon X Reel Product Highlights:

Feather Light: The Carbon X 500 and 1000 are meticulously crafted with an all carbon fiber body, rotor and side plate making it one of the lightest in its class, weighing in at a mere 5.1 and 5.7 oz. The Carbon X balances perfectly with any ice rod. Silky Smooth: You will be amazed at the incredible smoothness of the Carbon X, the 10+1 shielded stainless steel ball bearings are critical for increased smooth operation, retrieve performance and corrosion protection. Consistent &

Powerful Drag: Three premium oversized carbon washers give you a best in class up to 8.8lbs of drag power and the sealed rubber ring protects your drag from being compromised by water and dust. The smooth drag is great for fighting trophy fish through the ice.

Visit www.piscifun.com for more information or to see more products.

REMINGTON CUTLERY SERIES

Remington Ammunition has officially announced two new Remington cutlery series for 2023. Joining the six iconic existing lines of knives are the new Stacked Leather and RXB series, guaranteed to be the ideal choice for the American hunter, shooter, and outdoor enthusiast.

Born in the historic Remington factory following WWII, Remington cutlery became the largest and most well-known brand of knives in the world. After the rebirth of six new series of knives in early 2022, Big Green has responded to Remington fans with new and improved knives to join the classics found in the pockets of outdoorsmen and women everywhere.

The new Stacked Leather Series includes:

• Limited lifetime warranty

• Stacked leather handles

• Stainless steel blades

• Stainless steel guards and pommel

The new RXB Series includes:

• Interchangeable/replaceable stainless-steel blades

• Drop point, clip point & saw blades

• Push button blade release

• Limited lifetime warranty

T2X BACKPACK WITH REALTREE EDGE FROM ARCTICSHIELD

To keep your gear easily stowed, but accessible when hunting through fields and rough terrain, the ArcticShield T2X Backpack has everything you need. The large main cargo area offers generous storage, with a 3/4 zipper to allow for easy access to all the pack contents.

The many compartments and pockets keep all your gear organized and accessible in a hurry and web loops allow for easy accessory attachment to keep gear organized and within easy reach.

Additional features include: Piggyback pocket with zippered closure, internal organizer pocket, side stuff pockets, padded 3-D mesh back panel, adjustable padded 3-D mesh contoured shoulder straps, and padded grab handle.

Turkey decoy kit from Montana Decoy Company

Miss Purrfect XD, Jake Purrfect XD and the Wiley Tom 3D are all included in the perfect turkey Flock for run-n-gun hunters tired of heavy competitor decoys and bulky bags. Now the mobile hunter can be ready for any set up while still traveling light and fast.

The lightest 3D decoys on the market.

Jake and Hen Collapse to fit in included zippered pocket. 3 positions from one decoy: standing, feeding and breeding – with adjustable head positioning. Feather cuts for realism and subtle movement. No more spinning in the wind – stake and strap design allow a little motion for realism.

Wiley Tom 3D uses a hi-res strutting gobbler photo on durable fabric making it ultra light and ultra realistic. It’s collapsable and up to 4.5x lighter than bulky competitor models made of rubber and plastic – making it the top full body strutter decoy for run-n-gun turkey hunting or just use the back for fanning. Between 2.5x and 4.5x lighter than top competitors – we challenge you to compare weights. Collapsable – folds up for transport even with feathers. No bulk. Easily add your real tail and wing feathers additional texture and detail – and still collapsible.

A NOTE ON SAFETY: Turkey reaping and gobbler decoys are very effective, but should only be applied on private land where, if there happens to be multiple hunters, everyone is aware of each other’s location at all times.