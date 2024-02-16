Mike Raykovicz: A little maintenance to gear ends another memorable hunting season

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Here it is the middle of February and I’m just getting around to putting away my hunting gear until next season. I know there are rabbits, grouse, hares, and even squirrels to hunt until the end of the month in New York but for this hunter, the season is over. I used to enjoy hunting late-season rabbits with a friend whose beagle, Rex, loved to hunt as much as we did. Time marches on, however, and after Rex died we never hunted rabbits again.