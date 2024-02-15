Pennsylvania game warden, Travis Anderson, is recognized again by National Wild Turkey Federation

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Pennsylvania game warden Travis Anderson spends more time capturing wild turkeys than errant hunters. Trapping and banding the big birds for research is just one aspect of Anderson’s work as Land Management Group supervisor in parts of Somerset, Cambria and Westmoreland counties, where he oversees efforts to optimize wildlife habitat in eight state game lands totaling 45,864 acres.