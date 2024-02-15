Search
Thursday, February 15th, 2024
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Thursday, February 15th, 2024

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

New fire management officer hired for Superior and Chippewa National Forests in Minnesota

Nick Petrack will work as the new forest fire management officer for the Superior and Chippewa National Forests. (Contributed photo)

Duluth, Minn. – The Superior and Chippewa National Forests announced the hiring of Nick Petrack as the new forest fire management officer. 

Petrack started his career working summers as a wildland firefighter for the USDA Forest Service while attending college at the University of Minnesota Duluth. He continued advancing his career working at different national forests, including the Plumas National Forest/Los Padres National Forest in California, then to New Mexico and finally Montana.

The Superior has a special place in his heart, and he moved back to Minnesota to work on the Superior National Forest. Petrack has held several positions, including assistant engine captain, captain, fuels, zone fire management officer and recently Superior/Chippewa National Forest Fire Management Officer-Staff.

MORE COVERAGE FROM MINNESOTA OUTDOOR NEWS:

Spring snow goose migration offers sight to behold, hunting to savor

Despite warm winter, most Minnesota bears will wait for true spring to emerge from hideaways

11 hunting incidents, no fatalities last season in Minnesota

“The national forests of Minnesota are very unique, challenging and provide lots of fire related challenges within the boreal forest landscape,” Petrack said. “I really enjoy and look forward to working with all of our agency partners including county government, state government such as the Minnesota DNR, federal government with the National Park Service, Tribal government, and our neighbors, Ontario.”

The forest fire management officer is responsible for providing leadership and program direction for the Forest’s fire and aviation management program. They are part of the Forest Leadership team and the Regional Cache/National Symbols committee.

They coordinate and develop long-and short-range fire management program plans, management activities and projects, and integrate the programs and activities with other resource departments, partners, tribes, and other agencies for landscape fire and fuels management.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2024Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?