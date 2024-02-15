Search
Thursday, February 15th, 2024
11 hunting incidents, no fatalities last season in Minnesota

The statistics over the past five years, including 2023, have been similar, with single fatalities in 2021 and 2022, and none the other three years, and incidents ranging from 11 to 13 each year. (Stock photo)
The Minnesota DNR has released its 2023 hunting incident report, and it shows 11 total hunting incidents and no hunting fatalities. Of the 11 incidents, six of them were self-inflicted, DNR officials say. Jen Mueller, southwest regional training officer for the DNR’s Enforcement Division, said the DNR’s goal each year is no incidents or fatalities, and she believes continued hunter safety training can be crucial to reaching that goal in the future.
