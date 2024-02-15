11 hunting incidents, no fatalities last season in Minnesota

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Minnesota DNR has released its 2023 hunting incident report, and it shows 11 total hunting incidents and no hunting fatalities. Of the 11 incidents, six of them were self-inflicted, DNR officials say. Jen Mueller, southwest regional training officer for the DNR’s Enforcement Division, said the DNR’s goal each year is no incidents or fatalities, and she believes continued hunter safety training can be crucial to reaching that goal in the future.