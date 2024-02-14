Light goose hunts set to kick off

Bismarck, N.D. — North Dakota’s spring light goose conservation order opens Feb. 17 and continues through May 12.

Residents must have a 2023-24 (valid through March 31) or 2024-25 (required April 1) combination license; or a small game, and general game and habitat license. Resident youth under age 16 need only the general game and habitat license. The 2024-25 license is available for purchase beginning March 15.

Nonresidents need a 2024 spring light goose conservation order license. The cost is $50 and valid statewide. Nonresidents who hunt in spring remain eligible to buy a fall season license. The spring license does not count against the 14-day fall waterfowl-hunting season regulation.

In addition, nonresident youth under 16 may purchase a license at the resident fee.

A federal duck stamp is not required for either residents or nonresidents.

MORE WATERFOWL COVERAGE FROM OUTDOOR NEWS:

Interested in hunting snow geese? Here are options in New York and beyond

A look at North Dakota’s record-breaking midwinter waterfowl survey

Lake Erie waterfowl hunter from Ohio shoots rare sea duck — a Barrow’s goldeneye

Resident and nonresident licenses are available online at the North Dakota Game and Fish Department website.

The spring conservation order is open only to light geese – snows, blues, and Ross’s. Species identification is important because white-fronted and Canada geese travel with light geese. The conservation order is closed to whitefronts, Canada geese, swans, and all other migratory birds.

In Minnesota, the season gets under way Feb. 18 and runs through April 30. For South Dakota, the light goose conservation order hunt begins Feb. 19 and continues through May 15.

Permits in Minnesota became available earlier this week. They’re free, but there’s a $2.50 application fee.