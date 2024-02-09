New York’s Ulster County sportsmen building program to donate wild game meat to those in need

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Federated Sportsmen’s Clubs of Ulster County are continuing their efforts to help those in need through expansion of a venison/game donation program. A recent meeting involving the board of directors of FSCUC, state Environmental Conservation Officers Adam Johnson and William Chomicki, and Wallkill Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry Director Jim Hinson included a tour of the pantry and a discussion on donations of venison and other harvested game.