$8.7 million invested in H2Ohio islands project

As part of Gov. Mike DeWine’s H2Ohio initiative, the Ohio DNR (ODNR) recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Clark Island and Delaware/Horseshoe Island restoration projects. This unique endeavor will rebuild Clark and Delaware/Horseshoe islands and the downstream portion of Delaware/Horseshoe Island which have deteriorated over the years due to erosion.