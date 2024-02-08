New legislation would nix Sunday hunting ban in Pennsylvania

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A Pennsylvania lawmaker recently proposed new legislation that would end the ban on Sunday hunting in the state. According to a memorandum posted Jan. 30 by Rep. Mandy Steele, D-Allegheny County, seeking cosponsors for the bill, the legislation would repeal the state’s prohibition on Sunday hunting and would give the Game Commission the authority to “decide when and how Sunday hunting is permitted.”