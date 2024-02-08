Search
Thursday, February 8th, 2024
Important dates to remember coming up for Iowa anglers

Ice fishing shelters, left unattended, must be removed from state-owned lands and waters, including parking lots and boat ramps by Feb. 20. (Stock photo courtesy of North Dakota Game and Fish)

A couple of important dates to remember for anglers in Iowa are coming up soon.

The walleye fishing season on Spirit, East and West Okoboji lakes is open through Feb. 14.  It will close after that date and reopens on May 4. These are the only Iowa lakes that have a closed season for walleye.

Ice fishing shelters, left unattended, must be removed from state-owned lands and waters, including parking lots and boat ramps by Feb. 20.

Ice fishing shelter owners who camp in their shelter can remain on state-owned land past the Feb. 20 deadline if they pay for a campsite in a state park campground.

Ice fishing shelter owners are encouraged not to wait until the last minute to get their shelter off the ice. If a shelter falls through the ice, the owner is responsible for getting it out of the lake.

For more information on fishing regulations, go to www.iowadnr.gov/fishing.

What outdoor activities interest you?