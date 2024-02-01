Iowa’s Spirit Lake Protective Association receives major conservation award from Pheasants Forever

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Spirit Lake Protective Association (SLPA) received a major award at Pheasants Forever's Minnesota State Chapter Leadership Convention held in Willmar, Minn., Jan. 19-20. The award, which is the Minnesota Pheasants Forever (PF) “Partnership of the Year Award" for 2023, was presented to the SPLA for its efforts in working with conservationists and clean water groups in both Minnesota and Iowa, along with national conservation organizations, to secure a 195.5-acre parcel of farmland just north of Shore Acres on the north shore of Big Spirit Lake.