Pennsylvania Reader Stories: Bowhunter wonders if there’s a watered down rut

It was about 10 years ago when my daughter Natalie got tired of my assertions (whining) that the only time I saw bucks was when I was fall turkey hunting. So, she surprised me with a bow as a gift and convinced me to give archery a try. Well, being in my late 50s and a confirmed “gun guy,” I was a bit hesitant but figured that what matters is being in the fall woods and not what I had in my hands.