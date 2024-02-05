Wisconsin’s Outdoor Calendar

BANQUETS/FUNDRAISER

FEB. 3: Whitetails Unlimited Wisconsin West-Central Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., The Lodge, 104 Lodge Lane, Mauston, WTU National Headquarters, 920-743-6777.

FEB. 3: Whitetails Unlimited Wisconsin North Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., Holiday Inn, 1001 Amber Ave., Stevens Point, WTU National Headquarters, 920-743-6777.

FEB. 7: Whitetails Unlimited Lower Wisconsin River Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Dorf Haus Supper Club, 8931 Hwy. Y, Sauk City, Jim Wiltinger, 608-606-3065.

FEB. 8: Ruffed Grouse Society 42nd annual spring banquet, 5:30 p.m., Westmore Country Club, 400 South Moreland Road, Brookfield, Paul Seul, 414-254-1861.

FEB. 10: Whitetails Unlimited Wisconsin Southwest Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., All Star Banquet Hall, 4735 Mormon Coulee Road, La Crosse, Jim Wiltinger, 608-689-2234.

FEB. 11: Jig’s Up Ice Fishing Tournament and fundraiser for UW-Eau Claire athletics and recreation departments, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., at The View on Lake Wissota, sponsored by UW-Eau Claire Recreation Department, Blugold Athletics, Lake Wissota Lion’s Club, Scheel’s and Eau Claire Ford, more than $80,000 in prizes, including a two-year lease on a Ford F150 to be drawn from all registered entrants, prizes awarded by weight to the top 20 fish and every 10th place thereafter to 480th place, then 481st through 500th place. Each participant may register one fish per ticket; tickets are $25 with no limit on the number of tickets an individual may purchase. Everyone who registers a fish may request two free Blugold football tickets at weigh-in stations. Sheryl Poirier, 715-836-3377.

FEB. 15: Green Bay Chapter Trout Unlimited 48th annual banquet, 5 p.m., Stadium View Banquet Hall, 1963 Holmgren Way, Green Bay, Lee Meyers, 920-362-6997.

FEB. 15: Whitetails Unlimited Holcombe Flowage Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Eastbay Lodge, 27365 268th Avenue, Holcombe, Tracy Geist, 715-312-0663.

FEB. 17: Whitetails Unlimited Clark County Chapter banquet, 4:30 p.m., American Legion Hall, 302 N. Union Street, Loyal, Roger Zvolena, 715-255-8165.

FEB. 17: Whitetails Unlimited Wisconsin Southeast Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th Street, Kenosha, WTU National Headquarters, 920-743-6777.

FEB. 17: Wisconsin Wildlife Federation annual statewide banquet, 5 p.m., Holiday Inn Hotel & Convention Center, 1001 Amber Ave, Stevens Point, $30,000 in door prizes (based on 300 or more attendees), grand prize of $10,000, Jared T. Bauer, 608-225-3198.

FEB. 22: Whitetails Unlimited Denmark Area Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Beverly Gardens, 5911 Pine Grove Road, Denmark, James Grasee, 920-863-5539.

FEB. 22: Gateway Gobblers-NWTF Heritage fundraising banquet, 5 p.m., Foundry 45, 9480 Hwy. 45, Kewaskum, Pamela May, 262-707-1312.

FEB. 22: Ducks Unlimited Southern Wisconsin spring banquet, 5 p.m., Glen Erin Celtic House, 2135 Morningside Drive, Janesville, tickets $75 each before Feb. 9, Robert Hornby, 608-295-7257.

FEB. 22: Wisconsin Waterfowl Association 39th annual Appleton/Valley Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Romy’s Nitingale, W5670 Hwy. A, Black Creek, Brad Miller, (920) 277-0927.

FEB. 23: Coulee Region Trout Unlimited annual banquet that funds projects like Trout in the Classroom and TroutFest, 6 p.m., Cedar Creek Country Club, Onalaska, Curt Rees, 608-317-3747.

FEB. 24: Whitetails Unlimited Watertown Area Chapter banquet, 4:30 p.m., Turner Hall, 301 South Fourth Street, Watertown, Don Bartz, 920-988-5299.

FEB. 26: Parkland Chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet, 5:30 p.m., Ingleside Hotel, 2810 Golf Road, Waukesha, Greg Vogel, 414-416-9936.

FEB. 27: Wisconsin Waterfowl Association Cabin Fever Bash, 5:30 p.m., Coach’s On The Lake, W198S10857 Racine Ave., Muskego, Tom Seibert, 414-750-8260.

MARCH 2: Whitetails Unlimited Poy Sippi Chapter banquet, 4:30 p.m., Par 4 Resort, 201 Foxfire Drive, Waupaca, Dave Chase, 920-295-2605.

MARCH 2: Whitetails Unlimited Wisconsin East Deer Camp banquet, 4:30 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn – Milwaukee Northwest Conference Center, 11600 West Park Place, Milwaukee, WTU National Headquarters, 920-743-6777.

MARCH 2: Wisconsin Conservation and Education Foundation banquet, 4 p.m., VFW 7591, 301 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, Jim Jung, 608-628-7563.

MARCH 2: Shacktails, 10 a.m., Butch’s Archery, N2885 Pioneer Road, Clintonville, Matt Hesse, 715-851-3939.

MARCH 2: Delta Waterfowl Wisconsin River Valley Chapter banquet, 5 p.m., Memories Ballroom, 142475 Hwy. NN, Marathon City, Ryan Billo, 414-405-7428.

MARCH 2: Iowa County Pheasants Forever Chapter banquet, 4 p.m., Dodgerbowl, 318 King Street, Dodgeville, Andrea Joo, 608-574-2092

MARCH 3: Grand River Marsh Turkey Club banquet, 12:30 p.m., St John’s Catholic School, Church Street, Princeton, Mark Dugenske, 920-394-3396.

MARCH 7: Sheboygan Chapter Ducks Unlimited 52nd annual banquet, 5:30 p.m., Pine Hills Country Club, 4914 Superior Ave., Sheboygan, Mark Taubenheim, 920 207-3361.

MARCH 9: Whitetails Unlimited Buck Trail Archers Chapter banquet, 4:30 p.m., Buck Trail Archers, Inc., 32622 Yahnke Road, Burlington, Joe and Julie Wilkinson, 262-325-8528.

MARCH 9: NWTF Snowbelt Longbeards Chapter 22nd annual banquet, 5 p.m., AmericInn Convention Center, 3009 Lake Shore Drive East, Ashland, Jim Clement, 715-862-0097.

MARCH 9: Crex Meadows Chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet, 5 p.m., Hummer’s Rendezvous, 115 East Madison Ave., Grantsburg, Tim Spielman, 715-349-8108.

MARCH 11: Whitetails Unlimited Barneveld Area Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Hi Point Steakhouse, 6900 Hwy. HHH, Ridgeway, Richard Skaife, 608-334-1849.

MARCH 12: Whitetails Unlimited Howard/Suamico Optimist Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Comfort Suites Hotel/Rock Garden, 1951 Bond Street, Green Bay, Alex Peterson, 920-492-9390.

MARCH 15: Whitetails Unlimited Wisconsin Winnebagoland Deer Camp, 5 p.m., Oshkosh Convention Center, 2 North Main Street, Oshkosh, contact WTU national headquarters, 920-743-6777, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

MARCH 15-16: Whitetails of Wisconsin banquet, 6:30 p.m. March 15 through late March 16, the March 16 schedule will provide deer farming and education support to members and public, Chula Vista Resort, 1000 Chula Vista Parkway, Wisconsin Dells, Marsha Bertram, 608-341-9520.

MARCH 16: Whitetails Unlimited Melrose/North Bend Chapter banquet, 4:30 p.m., American Legion Post No. 439, 303 Washington Street, Melrose, Carl Sommerstad, 608-790-7077.

MARCH 16: Sheboygan/Manitowoc County Chapter of Pheasants Forever banquet, 5:30 p.m., Laack’s Tavern & Ballroom, W4302 Hwy. JM, Sheboygan Falls, Gary Axlen, 920-917-1570.

MARCH 19: Whitetails Unlimited North Central Cabin Fever Classic banquet, 5:30 p.m., Rib River by Accentu, 135737 Hwy. 29, Marathon, Jim Richardson, 715-218-4716.

MARCH 22: Whitetails Unlimited De Forest/Waunakee Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Comfort Inn & Suites, 5025 Hwy. V, De Forest, Brian Britten, 608-345-8409.

MARCH 23: Whitetails Unlimited Wisconsin South Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., Janesville Elks Lodge, 2100 North Washington St., Janesville, WTU National Headquarters, 920-743-6777.

APRIL 4: Whitetails Unlimited Northern Grant County Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Cottonwood Sports Bar, 4716 Green River Road, Fennimore, Jim Wiltinger, 608-606-3065.

APRIL 4: Whitetails Unlimited Washington County Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Hartford Chandelier Ballroom, 150 Jefferson St., Hartford, Gordon Kluever, 262-483-2492.

APRIL 6: Whitetails Unlimited Metro Area Chapter banquet, 5 p.m., St. Croix Event Center, 5880 Omaha Ave. North, Stillwater, Minn., Lindell Blanchette, 651-263-3908.

APRIL 6: NWTF Southern Lakes Chapter 24th annual banquet, 5:30pm, Evergreen Country Club, N6246 Hwy. 12, Elkhorn, David J. Fladten, (262) 385-0695.

APRIL 9: Whitetails Unlimited Spencer Area Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Eagles Club, 1104 South Oak Avenue, Marshfield, Vic Stini, 715-650-8057.

APRIL 9: Whitetails Unlimited Oregon/Northwest Rock County Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Janesville Elks Lodge, 2100 N. Washington Street, Janesville, Marshfield, Allison Rauscher, 608-333-5931.

APRIL 9: Between the Lakes Chapter of Muskies, Inc., banquet, 5 p.m., Village at 170, 170 Rangeline Road, Sheboygan Falls, Kevin Rortvedt, 920-980-4474.

APRIL 11: Whitetails Unlimited Merrill Area Chapter banquet, 5:15 p.m., Lincoln Lanes, 1208 North Center Ave., Merrill, Jim Richardson, 715-536-4912.

APRIL 11: Wisconsin Waterfowl Association Waukesha Chapter 40th annual banquet, 5:30 p.m., Golden Mast Inn, W349N5293 Lacy Lane, Okauchee, Mike Alaimo, 262-443-4674.

APRIL 11: Algoma Ducks Unlimited 36th annual banquet, 5:30 p.m., E 896 Hwy. N, Luxemburg, tickets $60 for singles, $110 for couples, Michael Majeski, 920-819-3088.

APRIL 13: Whitetails Unlimited Burnett County Chapter banquet, 5 p.m., T-DAWGS – CREX Convention Center, 429 Hwy. 70 East, Grantsburg, Ellen Chell, 715-417-0923.

APRIL 13: Whitetails Unlimited Durand Area Chapter banquet, 4:30 p.m., Durand Rod & Gun Club, N7312 Hwy. 25 North, Durand, Heather Steele-Pronschinske, 715-672-4702.

APRIL 16: Whitetails Unlimited Manitowoc Area Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., City Limits Bar & Banquet Hall, 3627 Hwy. CR, Manitowoc, Tanner Brey, 920-323-7593.

APRIL 18: Whitetails Unlimited Coulee Country Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Stoddard American Legion Hall, 414 Broadway Street, Stoddard, Jim Wiltinger, 608-606-3065.

APRIL 19: Whitetails Unlimited Wisconsin Packerland Deer Camp, 5 p.m., Stadium View Bar, 1963 Holmgren Way, Green Bay, WTU National Headquarters, 920-743-6777.

APRIL 20: Whitetails Unlimited Wisconsin Great Northern Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., Barkers Island Inn, 300 Marina Drive, Superior, WTU National Headquarters, 920-743-6777.

APRIL 23: Whitetails Unlimited Wisconsin North spring life member banquet, 5:30 p.m., La Sure‘s Hall, 3125 S. Washburn Street, Oshkosh, Jay Newton, 920-960-9594.

APRIL 24: Whitetails Unlimited South Wayne Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Ludlow Mansion, 1417 Mansion Drive, Monroe, Jim Wiltinger, 608-606-3065.

APRIL 27: Whitetails Unlimited Neillsville Area Chapter banquet, 4:30 p.m., American Legion Hall, 6 Boone Blvd., Neillsville, Jim Wiltinger, 608-606-3065.

APRIL 27: Whitetails Unlimited Wisconsin Lake Michigan Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., The Village at 170, 170 Range Line Road, Kohler, WTU National Headquarters, 920-743-6777.

MAY 2: Whitetails Unlimited Fond du Lac County Chapter banquet, 5:15 p.m., Radisson Hotel & Conference Center, 625 West Rolling Meadows Drive, Fond du Lac, Jay Newton, 920-960-9594.

MAY 11: Whitetails Unlimited Bayfield County Chapter banquet, 5 p.m., Iron River Community Center, 8275 East Mill Street, Iron River, Jim Klobucher, 715-292-4403.

EDUCATION/SEMINAR

Wilderness First Aid Course: Feb. 17-18, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day, Sandhill Wildlife Area Outdoor Skills Center, 1715 Hwy. X, Babcock, the course provides a two-year Wilderness First Aid certification through ASHI, registration required and available on Sandhill outdoor skills calendar web page, Zak Knab, 715-527-8096.

Deer Butchering Workshop: Feb. 24, 9 a.m. to noon, Sandhill Wildlife Area Outdoor Skills Center, 1715 Hwy. X, Babcock, learn to process and prepare venison, includes tips on hanging deer, storing venison, wrapping and vacuum sealing, all supplies provided, $10 fee, registration required and available on Sandhill outdoor skills calendar web page, Zak Knab, 715-527-8096.

Sandhill Wildlife Area candlelight hike: Feb. 24, 5:30-8 p.m., Sandhill Wildlife Area Outdoor Skills Center, 1715 Hwy. X, Babcock, a roughly 1.5-mile lighted trail will be laid out and participants will be able to walk and explore at their own pace, free event, registration required and available on Sandhill outdoor skills calendar webpage, Zak Knab, 715-527-8096. Sandhill Wildlife Area.

SHOOTING/ARCHERY

A-1 Archery: Schedule of events. Call Dan Ellyson, 715 3861217. a1archery.com

Open Shooting 3D line: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Open Spot League: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

Delton Sportsmen’s Club: 9602 Barry Lane, Wisconsin Dells. Call Charles Hudzinski, 608 393 5300.

Mishicot Sportsmen’s Club: Call for schedule of events, 13804 Jambo Creek Road, Mishicot. Call Roger Vanderlogt, 920 323 4882.

Menomonie Archery Club: 2110 Hwy. 12, Menomonie, call Mike, 715 308 5437, or Steve, 715 505 8627.

Outagamie Conservation Club: Call John Wilharms at 920 585 0890, or wiocc.com.

Rib Mountain Bowmen: Call Ron Hoppe, 715 573 9212; all ages welcome to participate in leagues and shoots; coffee klatch Wednesdays during winter; www.ribmountainbowmen.com.

Roche A Cri Bowman Inc: For list of events, call Lewis Holmes at 715 3476211.

Twin City Rod and Gun Club: 9408 Winnegamie Dr., Oshkosh. Call 920 284 6976.

Twin City Rod and Gun Club winter rifle and pistol shoots: Saturday mornings Dec. 9 through April 20, 10 a.m., .22 rifle three-position matches, U.S. military rifle and pistol matches, Twin City Rod and Gun Club, 1834 Fairview Street, Oshkosh. Mike Nigl, 920 527 8595.

Waunakee Gun Club: Open to all levels, Joe Leslie, 6680 Ripp Dr., Dane, 608 669 0197, waunakeegunclub@yahoo.com.

West Allis Bowmen (WAB): At 11601 West Hwy. G, Franksville. Email wabarchers@gmail.com, or call clubhouse and leave message, 262 989 5035, or go to www.westallisbowmen.com.

Wood County Rifle & Pistol Club: Call for schedule of events, 910 Griffith Ave., Wisconsin Rapids. Call 715 4241011.

SHOWS

FEB. 4: Manitowoc Gun Club 48th annual gun show, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., City Limits Bar and Banquet Hall, 3627 Hwy. CR, Manitowoc, Tom, 920-973-4905.

FEB. 8-11: La Crosse Sport Show, La Crosse Center, 300 Harborview Plaza, La Crosse. Hours are: Thursday, 3-8 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630, lacrossesportshow.com.

FEB. 15-18: Duluth Sport Show, Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, 350 Harbor Drive, Duluth. Hours are: Thursday, 3-8 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630, duluthsportshow.com.

FEB. 15-18: Northland Outdoors Duluth Deer Classic (runs in conjunction with the Duluth Sport Show), Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, 350 Harbor Drive, Duluth. Hours are: Thursday, 3-8 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630, duluthsportshow.com.



APRIL 4-7: Arrowhead Home & Builders Show, Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, 350 Harbor Drive, Duluth. Thursday, 3-8 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630, arrowheadhomeshow.com.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Finnegan Lake Walleye Club ice fishing derby: Feb. 24, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oconto County Fairgrounds, Gillett, Bill Cole, 920-373-5032.

Grand Marsh Pathfinders Antique Snowmobile Review: Saturday, Feb. 3, 9 a.m., 2238 Hwy. 13, Adams, Todd Stammen, 608-548-3745.

North Branch Humbird Rod and Gun Club ice (or no ice) fishing tournament: March 9, noon to 3 p.m., hundreds of door prizes, gun raffles, food and beverages available, Lake Emerson, Humbird, Dennis Hardwick, 715-299-3328.

Northwoods Archers Cabin Fever 3-D outdoor archery shoot and sheepshead tournament: Feb. 10, 9:45 a.m. registration to shoot (10 a.m. start), register for sheepshead tournament by 10:45 a.m. (play begins at 11 a.m.), food, raffles, cash prizes, Northwoods Archers Clubhouse, N2314 Pirus Drive, Withee, Joe Sova, 715-785-7264.

Mishicot Sportsmen’s Club brat fry: April 13, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., open to the public, Mishicot Sportsmen’s Club, 13804 Jambo Creek Rd., Mishicot, Roger Vander Logt, 920-323-4882.

Mishicot Sportsmen’s Club fall archery tournament: Aug. 17-18, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, open to the public, Mishicot Sportsmen’s Club, 13804 Jambo Creek Rd., Mishicot, Roger Vander Logt, 920-323-4882.

Mishicot Sportsmen’s Club spring archery tournament: April 27-28, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, open to the public, Mishicot Sportsmen’s Club, 13804 Jambo Creek Rd., Mishicot, Roger Vander Logt, 920-323-4882.

Puckaway Rod and Gun Club ice fishing contest: Feb. 3, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., Miller’s Resort, Hickory Point Road, Markesan (south shore of Lake Puckaway), Mark Joesph Dugenske, 920-394-3396.

South Milwaukee Fishing & Hunting Club ice fishing jamboree: Saturday, Feb. 3, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tipsy Turtle, S90W13970 Boxhorn Drive, Muskego, Steven Spielbauer, 414-559-9567.

Turtle-Flambeau Flowage Ice Fishing Jamboree: Feb. 24, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., this tournament, held in memory of Claus Kraetke, is headquartered out of Donner’s Bay Resort, cash prizes will be given for the largest fish in several categories, hot food, beverages and raffles available with proceeds going toward Turtle-Flambeau Flowage Association activities. The resort is just off of Iron County Hwy. FF between Mercer and Butternut at 2974 Hiawatha Road, Butternut. Snowmobile trail No. 9. Marvin Schilling, 715-476-2555.

Winnebagoland Conservation Alliance Sportsmen’s rummage sale: March 2, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fond du Lac County fairgrounds recreation building, 520 Fond du Lac Ave., Fond du Lac, admission $3, kids under 12 years are free, vendor tables $20 each, sale items include hunting, fishing, camping, trapping and assorted sporting items, contact Dave Schumacher, 920-922-2373.

Wisconsin Traditional Archers statewide banquet: Feb. 24, Chula Vista Resort, Wisconsin Dells with keynote speaker Steve Gorr, one of the “old guards” of traditional archery with strong ties to Wisconsin’s archery and bow hunting heritage. Online registration is again available at wistradarchers.com – just click on the banquet tab. The day includes the annual arrow and photo contest, annual meeting, vendors, raffles, shooting clinic by Steve Gorr, string workshop with Joe Howland, a youth workshop, and silent auction. To donate to the banquet or volunteer to help in any way contact: Teresa Cardinal, 920-292-7013 or mrsredbirdarcher@gmail.com, or Tim Cardinal, 920-517-4302 or redbirdarcher@yahoo.com.

Wisconsin Trappers’ Association District 2 membership meeting: Saturday, Feb. 17, 10 a.m., Bloomer Rod & Gun Club, 17821 60th Street, Bloomer, membership meeting and election of officers, Ron Kwasny, 715-296-2356.

Wisconsin Trappers’ Association District 2 Summer Rendezvous: June 7-8, Friday June 7, noon to 5 p.m., Saturday June 8, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bloomer Rod & Gun Club, 17821 60th Street, Bloomer, Ron Kwasny, 715-296-2356.

MEETINGS

A.D. Sutherland Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Monday, 7 p.m., Fond du Lac. For more info, call Korey Wagner, 402 6572775.

Abbotsford Sportsmen’s: Second Monday of each month, 7 p.m., clubhouse. Call Rob Beran, 715 223 4363.

Baraboo River Chapter Kids & Mentors Outdoors: Second Monday of each month, 7 p.m., Rivers Edge Resort, Wisconsin Dells. Call Rick Miotke, 608 415 0755.

Beloit Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly trap shoots, Beloit. Call Janice Chizek, 608 313 0356.

Brown County Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Tuesday, 6 p.m., Osprey Point Environmental Center, De Pere. Call Peter Daanen, 920 632 4452.

Dodge County Pheasants Forever: Monthly. Call Jerry Tribbey, 920 344 5723.

Fishermen Club: Third Tuesday, September through June, 7 p.m., Sheboygan Outboard Club. Open to public. For more info, call Lyle Peshkar, 920 452 9669.

Fox Valley Retriever Club: Tuesday and Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. For more info, go to www.foxvalley.com or call Tom, 414771 0811.

Green Bay Area Great Lakes Sport Fishermen: Third Tuesday of the month. September through May, Stadium View Sports Bar & Grill, 7 p.m. Open to the public. For more info, call Jim Ryle, 920 680 0055.

Horicon Marsh Hunting Retriever Club: Monday at Hustisford and Thursday at Fond du Lac. For more info, go to www.hmhrc.org.