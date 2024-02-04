Decoy carvers, collectors to gather in mid-March in Ohio

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Ohio Decoy Collectors and Carvers Association (ODCCA) and the Great Lakes Decoy Association have joined together to hold their two shows March 16-17, Saturday and Sunday, at the Holiday Inn Cleveland South, 6001 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio, just 12 miles from downtown Cleveland. Two shows on the same weekend at the same location make this the largest in-person collecting and carving event in the Midwest, according to the two groups.