Streams of Thought: Where are we at with a plan for Minnesota’s Wildlife Management Areas?

While the Minnesota DNR’s timber management – mismanagement, depending upon whom you ask – on some of the state’s major wildlife management area units has been well-documented here and elsewhere in recent months (years, actually), we’ve waited patiently for the department to offer us the latest in planning for the 1,500 “other” WMA units across the state. What did we gain from the recent DNR Roundtable? For me, a sense of deja vu: Didn’t we have this discussion about a year ago?