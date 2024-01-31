Anglers enjoy the peace of Portage, and its many fish in Minnesota’s Cass County

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Located just off Highway 2 near Bena, Portage Lake tends to get lost in the shadows of two of the state’s most notable Cass County fisheries, Winnibigoshish and Leech. Portage is a 1,538-acre lake with mostly undeveloped shorelines, so it tends to offer a tranquil fishing experience. And further, its walleyes are plentiful. Portage is a hidden little gem, that’s tucked away in the heart of Chippewa National Forest.