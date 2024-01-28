A New York hunter’s quest for a Florida Osceola gobbler proves to be a challenge

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

My quest for an Osceola gobbler actually came about unexpectedly. A few years back, when my wife decided she wanted to purchase a home in Florida so she could be near her mother wintering there, I was not keen on the snowbird idea. I still enjoyed our northern winters, especially when my sons and I bow-hunted for snowbound cottontails and grouse in nearby thickets and swamps.