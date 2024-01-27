Michigan’s statewide fishing report on Jan. 27, 2024

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Unseasonably warm weather and rain has wreaked havoc on ice conditions across the state. Some areas like Munuscong Bay, Manistique Lakes, Lake Gogebic, and Fortune Lake in the Upper Peninsula had ice but it was walkable, at best, in most areas. Some lakes in the northern Lower, especially on the east side of the state […]