Effort is on to raise $200,000 to restore dam on Michigan’s Cornwall Creek Flooding

Michigan's Cornwall Creek Flooding, scheduled last summer to be drawn down and the dam removed, has a chance to survive. But it’s going to take financial support from the public to save it. Cornwall Creek Flooding covers 167 acres. It rests in the middle of the fabled 110,000-acre Pigeon River Country State Forest, the largest block of continuous public land in the Lower Peninsula.