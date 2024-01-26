Outdoor Insights: Interesting observations from the 2024 Minnesota DNR Roundtable

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The most interesting session I witnessed at the 2024 Minnesota DNR Roundtable was Technology for Fishing and Hunting, where chatter focused on forward-facing sonar. We learned the DNR has a technology stakeholder workgroup that has met once and will be meeting again. In opening comments, Jeremy Smith from Lindner Media made a case for how the rapid growth of FFS could affect fisheries and the fishing industry at large.