Backyard and Beyond: A black-capped chickadee feeds in hand

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Jane Birr has spent a number of years sitting near her bird feeders with seeds in her hands to attract one of the most intrepid little sprites in the bird world, the black-capped chickadee. Her photo documents a rewarding moment, as a ’dee lands on her hand for sunflower seeds.