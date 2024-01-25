Steve Piatt: This year, I’ll fish more after devoting 2023 to preparing for a mountain goat hunt

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

I’m still handling some posthunt details, focused mainly on the mount that will hopefully be coming home later this year for a spot on the wall.