Brainerd Jaycee announces ‘hybrid’ model for 2024 Ice Fishing Extravaganza in Minnesota on Feb. 3

Brainerd, Minn. — Thanks to unseasonable high temperatures forecasted for next week, the Brainerd Jaycee Ice Fishing Extravaganza in Minnesota has updated its plans for its 2024 tournament scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 3.

The event is transitioning to a hybrid model using Fish Donkey as the platform while maintaining the Feb. 3 date but with extended contest hours on multiple Brainerd-area lakes.

Participants will register for the tournament, uploading a picture of their ticket, which is needed to qualify for the event.

The contest also used the Fish Donkey platform in 2021 during the COVID pandemic.

“In the spirit of adaptability and safety, we have devised a plan that prioritizes the well-being of the public, our community, and the dedicated anglers who make this event truly special. After careful consideration, the Extravaganza is pivoting to a hybrid model for the upcoming tournament,” organizers stated in a press release.

The event committee is working on providing in-person support on main accesses across the area to directly help contestants who may not be familiar with Fish Donkey. Multiple changes have been adapted from the Fish Donkey tournament held in 2021.

While online ticket sales will end today, Thursday, Jan. 25, contestants can buy tickets from Fleet Farm stores or participating outlets. The will call and information booth also will be available to help participants during the transition.

“While we understand that this may not be the ideal scenario for some participants, we deem it crucial to prioritize safety and flexibility in light of unprecedented ice conditions,” organizers said.

The public can stay updated on all information by visiting icefishing.org, or following the tournament’s social media channels.