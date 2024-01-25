Search
Thursday, January 25th, 2024
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Thursday, January 25th, 2024

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Brainerd Jaycee announces ‘hybrid’ model for 2024 Ice Fishing Extravaganza in Minnesota on Feb. 3

The huge ice fishing tournament in Brainerd, Minn., is transitioning to a hybrid model using Fish Donkey as the platform while maintaining the Feb. 3 date but with extended contest hours on multiple Brainerd-area lakes. (Stock photo)

Brainerd, Minn. — Thanks to unseasonable high temperatures forecasted for next week, the Brainerd Jaycee Ice Fishing Extravaganza in Minnesota has updated its plans for its 2024 tournament scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 3.

The event is transitioning to a hybrid model using Fish Donkey as the platform while maintaining the Feb. 3 date but with extended contest hours on multiple Brainerd-area lakes. 

Participants will register for the tournament, uploading a picture of their ticket, which is needed to qualify for the event.

The contest also used the Fish Donkey platform in 2021 during the COVID pandemic.

“In the spirit of adaptability and safety, we have devised a plan that prioritizes the well-being of the public, our community, and the dedicated anglers who make this event truly special. After careful consideration, the Extravaganza is pivoting to a hybrid model for the upcoming tournament,” organizers stated in a press release.

MORE COVERAGE FROM MINNESOTA OUTDOOR NEWS:

Elected officials from Minnesota get earful on wolves during gathering that draws hundreds

Minnesota DNR report shows wetland gains made during past 15 years

Goal for northeast Minnesota elk reintroduction is 2026

The event committee is working on providing in-person support on main accesses across the area to directly help contestants who may not be familiar with Fish Donkey. Multiple changes have been adapted from the Fish Donkey tournament held in 2021. 

While online ticket sales will end today, Thursday, Jan. 25, contestants can buy tickets from Fleet Farm stores or participating outlets. The will call and information booth also will be available to help participants during the transition. 

“While we understand that this may not be the ideal scenario for some participants, we deem it crucial to prioritize safety and flexibility in light of unprecedented ice conditions,” organizers said.

The public can stay updated on all information by visiting icefishing.org, or following the tournament’s social media channels.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2024Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?