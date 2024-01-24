Minnesota DNR report shows wetland gains made during past 15 years

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

From 2006 to 2020, Minnesota saw a net gain of 43,000 acres of wetlands, most of which were emergent wetlands found in the past six years in agricultural areas that tend to show up after periods of higher precipitation. That’s one of the key findings of the Wetland Status and Trends Monitoring Report released recently by the Minnesota DNR. The report, DNR officials say, suggests the state’s Wetland Conservation Act – a law enacted in 1991 requiring no net loss of wetlands – is serving its intended purpose.